New 347 EFI stroker won’t idle

I recently got the motor/tranny installed in my 1994 Mustang GT. Short run down of the engine build:
-347 Eagle stroker kit (N/A)
-F303 cam
-Flotek 205 heads
-TFS 1.6 RR
-TFS 24 lb/hr injectors
-TFS street heat intake
-Stock fuel rail/lines from tank (plans to upgrade in the future, trying to run for now)
I got the engine/trans installed as well as driveshaft & all electronics/vacuum lines hooked up except EGR electrical plug (deleted system from car). Got timing set on TDC of cylinder 1 & she fired right up but struggled to stay running. Got it running long enough to set timing (14 deg BTDC) then encountered a surge issue & shut off. Now this issue is set in. The engine will fire right up & idle for ~5-10 seconds then begin to surge & finally die. I measured fuel pressure, got 38-40 psi when priming, then goes down to 30 psi at idle where it holds until the surge starts, then pressure begins to drop. I will say I’m unsure of what fuel pump size is as I’m still running what was in the car when I got it (car had been previously modified but unsure of specs of everything). I would think even a stock fuel pump would allow the engine to idle but I could be wrong. I checked engine codes & the only active code is for the EGR. What can cause my issue? Where should I start?
 

Help me create the "Surging Idle Checklist"

Updated 26-Oct-2019 to clarify creeping idle RPM increase as the car is being driven. Many of you are familiar with the "Cranks OK, but No Start Checklist for Fuel Injected Mustangs" checklist and the No Crank Checklist. They are very effective in finding and eliminating the problems by use of...
Start here paying attention to the highlighted stuff for the 94-5 specific differences.
 
hankth18 said:
Not with the new engine, only whatever is on the computer alresdy
I'd start with that. In general an SN computer is going to struggle to run an engine modified that much. First off, how are you compensating for the higher flow injectors.

Kurt
 
revhead347 said:
I'd start with that. In general an SN computer is going to struggle to run an engine modified that much. First off, how are you compensating for the higher flow injectors.

Kurt
Honestly haven’t done anything. Was hoping it would at least idle so I could take it to a tuner. Big hopes, I know.
 
hankth18 said:
Honestly haven’t done anything. Was hoping it would at least idle so I could take it to a tuner. Big hopes, I know.
You might be able to get it to run, even poorly with a calibrated MAF for the injectors, but with larger injectors on a factory MAF it's hopeless. I bet if you pull the plugs, they are all fuel fouled. With 20% more fuel that stoich, it's going to foul the plugs out in about 20 seconds.

Kurt
 
