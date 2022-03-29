New 347 EFI stroker won’t idle

I recently got the motor/tranny installed in my 1994 Mustang GT. Short run down of the engine build:

-347 Eagle stroker kit (N/A)

-F303 cam

-Flotek 205 heads

-TFS 1.6 RR

-TFS 24 lb/hr injectors

-TFS street heat intake

-Stock fuel rail/lines from tank (plans to upgrade in the future, trying to run for now)

I got the engine/trans installed as well as driveshaft & all electronics/vacuum lines hooked up except EGR electrical plug (deleted system from car). Got timing set on TDC of cylinder 1 & she fired right up but struggled to stay running. Got it running long enough to set timing (14 deg BTDC) then encountered a surge issue & shut off. Now this issue is set in. The engine will fire right up & idle for ~5-10 seconds then begin to surge & finally die. I measured fuel pressure, got 38-40 psi when priming, then goes down to 30 psi at idle where it holds until the surge starts, then pressure begins to drop. I will say I’m unsure of what fuel pump size is as I’m still running what was in the car when I got it (car had been previously modified but unsure of specs of everything). I would think even a stock fuel pump would allow the engine to idle but I could be wrong. I checked engine codes & the only active code is for the EGR. What can cause my issue? Where should I start?