New 347 Tuning help

347 Tuning help

Well I finally have everything buttoned up on my 347 swap. I got it fired up this weekend for the first time. It will surge slightly at idle cold I believe it might be between some timing and fuel cells that might be driving it. I plant to try and get it out some later this week and see how it drives. The big question I have is the injector dead time for my 42lb Ford motorsports injectors. What I have found on the internet is .762 and a .125 offset. I just want to make this is correct before I move on.

I have attached a data log of one of the starts and idling as well as the tune file. If someone would like to take a look and make sure I'm not out in left field that would be great.
 

