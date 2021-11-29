NEW 347 WON'T IDLE

Z

Zeffer

May 27, 2020
Hey guys, I have recently built a 347 for my 89 Hatch. I will give you some specs. It's a Scat rotating assembly, PW aluminum heads, 175cc intake, 2.02/1.60 valves, 61cc chamber, Comp cam XE274HR, Edelbrock performer rpm intake, BBK 70mm TB and egr spacer (deleted egr valve), 24 lb Ford motorsport injectors, Pro M mass air sensor matched for injectors and BBK fenderwell cold air intake, MSD pro billet distributor with matching tfi module. All engine sensors are new, coolant, iat, tps etc. I managed to get it running and it surged aggressively, played with idle speed and managed to get it to idle long enough to set timing at 12 deg. I have gone through the checklist and I have even built a smoke tester to check for vacuum leaks, the only thing that showed up was a minor leak at my tb through the tps sensor and throttle shaft below. Now it won't idle at all, I can manipulate the throttle pedal to get it to come to near a reasonable idle but won't stay. I've ordered a new tb as the one that's leaking, I bought used.
Any help would be much appreciated!! I'm frustrated to the point of selling the whole top end and installing a Holley Sniper system
 

