New '65 convertible owner

J

jermc

New Member
May 20, 2020
1
2
0
38
Calgary, Alberta, Canada
I'm new to the forum, new to mustangs, and new to classic cars. I started looking at vehicles in January, after being forced off the road in my previous vehicle by a third party in December, initially I wasn't planning on buying another vehicle right away, but with Covid happening I had too much spare time apparently, and I managed to get interested in classic cars. At first, I figured I'd stick to a budget around <$10,000, but like most things, the more I looked the more that ballooned out of control. Eventually I started to focus on the first generation Mustang, until I found something I really liked, a 65 convertible, 1100 km's away. I made an offer and after some back and forth I had a tentative deal, flew out sometime less than a week later, it's all still a blur, and made the deal. Then I proceeded to drive it 1100 km's back home, and almost 4000' in elevation higher, where we are today, fixing foibles like poor carburetor jetting, and safety inspections that nitpick things like wheel spacers to accommodate front disc brake kits and backup lights, that were an option from factory. After doing ignition, carburetor rebuilds and rejetting, and buying thousands of dollars worth of parts, many of which are still to come, so for the next little bit it's going to feel like Xmas quite often (oh you shouldn't have), it brings us to now. I already had a honeymoon of sorts with the drive back to my hometown, but I look forward to settling in with the old girl.

Also, just a footnote, but attaching photos on this forum seems almost laughably easy compared to others, I think we'll get along just fine.
 

Attachments

  • Drool
Reactions: Olivethefet and General karthief

  • Sponsors(?)


You must log in or register to reply here.
Thread starter Similar threads Forum Replies Date
Eilermoon 2003 GT Convertible Owner - New to StangNet! The Welcome Wagon 1
a_bartle Boot question for Convertible owners... 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 1
T Proud Owner of 83 LX Convertible. 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 9
L For Sale 1992 5.0L Mustang Convertible One Owner 8,700 actual miles Mint! Fox Body Mustangs For Sale (1979-93) 1
K For Sale By Original Owner--1986 GT Convertible Jalapeno Red/White Leather Murfreesboro, TN Fox Body Mustangs For Sale (1979-93) 0
P New owner: 1990 LX 5.0 Convertible The Welcome Wagon 1
88-90ConVerts Lx Convertible Owners 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 2
C New Pony Owner Just Bought 94 Gt Convertible High Idle Issue Help 1994 - 1995 Specific Tech 4
N Hello From Los Angeles And A 65 Classic Owner 1965 - 1973 Classic Mustangs -General/Talk- 5
S SOLD Custom 2006 Ford Mustang Gt Convertible. Saleen Shaker Supercharged S197 Mustangs For Sale (2005-14) 1
E Expired 90 Mustang Lx Convertible Classic Mustangs For Sale 0
B Expired 1993 Red Gt Convertible 30,000 Miles! Fox Body Mustangs For Sale (1979-93) 0
R Hi, New 1985 Gt Convertible Owner The Welcome Wagon 2
P SOLD One Owner 1993 Mustang Lx 5.0 5 Speed Convertible 135,000 Miles Fox Body Mustangs For Sale (1979-93) 0
C New 88 Lx Convertible Owner In Ks The Welcome Wagon 0
R New Owner: Fuel Door And Convertible Top Help Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 2
F New '99 Gt Convertible Owner 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 10
D Expired 1997 Mustang Cobra Convertible: Second Owner, Excellent Condition, Modified, 44,000 Miles SN95 Mustangs For Sale (1994-04) 2
Dennis Ryan 2004 Gt Convertible Owner - New To The Site 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 1
120mm 1967 Convertible Owner New To Stangnet The Welcome Wagon 4
M Expired Mint One Owner 1995 Triple Black Convertible Gt 55,953 Miles SN95 Mustangs For Sale (1994-04) 0
Mark440 SOLD 1987 Gt Convertible For Sale - One Owner! Fox Body Mustangs For Sale (1979-93) 5
mikestang63 Fox Convertible Owners. Check Out The New Part! 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 3
B 1986 Mustang Gt Convertible - 1 Owner - Red/gray - Michigan Fox Body Mustangs For Sale (1979-93) 0
B 1988 Mustang Gt Convertible, 5-speed, 1-owner, 65k Miles Fox Body Mustangs For Sale (1979-93) 3
1 1988 LX 5.0 Convertible - 2nd owner - TON'O PICS - NJ Fox Body Mustangs For Sale (1979-93) 0
6 67/68 Convertible owners, please help. Classic Mustang Specific Tech 7
NaomiStangLvr Fellow Convertible Owners... 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 27
SnipeJDM Convertible Owners - Trunk Rust Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 5
jeffputts 95 GT Convertible in CT, immaculate, auto 112k 2 owner SN95 Mustangs For Sale (1994-04) 0
Ateup Why I'm a convertible owner: 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 33
MustangLX-5.0 Convertible owners, how do you remove that panel next to the trunk with the 5 screws? Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 7
M Midwest: 2000 Convertible 19K Miles One Owner SN95 Mustangs For Sale (1994-04) 0
Texstang9682 calling convertible owner SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 12
D-BOI Convertible Mustang owners!! SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 7
joshjwc9 To all Convertible Owners; 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 4
5.0notslow all convertable owners 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 4
hvcobra99 Roush ? for 99 saleen convertible owners Special Production 4
1 Convertible GT Owners--precaution 2005 - 2009 Specific Tech 8
M New 98 cobra convertible owner! SVT Tech Forum 1
M Convertible Owners 2005 - 2014 S-197 Mustang -General/Talk- 9
Marine One Question for Convertible Owners 2005 - 2014 S-197 Mustang -General/Talk- 2
D Any Mustang convertible Owners with Subwoofers? 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 9
J Convertible owners SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 11
CrazyCorey Question for Convertible Owners with Bilsteins or anyone else who can Help SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 8
XXBULLETSXX Convertable Owners SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 2
W Question for convertible owners + a few other ??'s Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 14
-86GTStang Fox Convertible owners, got a ? Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 4
B Any 96-98 GT convert owners running ford c springs? SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 2
T Exhaust used by Convertible Owners? Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 16
Similar threads
Top Bottom