New 75mm t-body with high/sticking idle

After replacing my old perfectly working 65mm 4.6 2v throttle body with new bigger one the idle is between 1500-2000.
Engine turned off throttle plate move freely and with new gasket there's shouldn't be any leaks, when engine is running feels like something stickin and don't let plate close and I should push it by hand to get idle down.
Any ideas?
