My 93 has a 351 swap. I had an AC system installed. I have my dual Contour fans run when the engine temp is 180. I also have a relay to run the fans anytime the AC is turned on, so the condenser stays cool when activating the AC. Cars runs great, except when the AC is on and I take slow turns at low speeds. Like in a parking lot. The load of the ps and compressor cause the engine to stall out. Any ideas? Do I need a base idle reset with the AC running?