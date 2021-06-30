New and looking for help on my 1994 v8 swap

Farmstad

Hi new here but came here times before for helpful tips that showed up on google. Anyways I bought a 1994 v6 5 speed mustang that had a broken head gasket and I planned on fixing it, well one thing lead to another and now I am doing a 5.0L swap.
The first questions that I have run into is are the ac compressors the same between the two I have noticed that the little computer underneath the air filter is different and it looks like the connectors to the compressor are different (or at least one of the two looked a bit different)
Another question I have is how much off the harness do I need to change I think that I will only need to change it from the ecu to the place it goes over the radiator but please tell me if I am wrong I have the entire harness for the car so.
My final question is what is different about the smog equipment I know it’s for emissions and I think it’s in the driver fender but that’s about all I know.

Thanks who ever read this all the way through, hope you can help me and happy to be here.
 

