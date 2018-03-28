New and Wheel Question

Hey everybody. I'm very much looking forward to learning all about my new Mustang from everyone here on the forum.

I'll be picking up my 18 GT Premium, manual transmission any day now, as I have narrowed it down to just a few dealers over price/options, hopefully something comes through tomorrow.

The best deal didn't have Active Exhaust available and I'm just not sure I can go without that.

Was at first set on performance pack, but realized that i'd never truly utilize the car to where I really needed that sweet of a setup.

Super pumped for ventilated seats though, woo!!



I do have a wheel question though. I have some aftermarket wheels for my old Mazda 6 that is the same bolt pattern and a proper offset for the Mustang, but yet according to at least the very knowledgeable people at Tire Rack they won't fit on my Mustang. 19x8.5 5x114.3 38mm Offset. Any clues if I could safely make this work? Was hoping to maybe use them for winters or something, all I know is if they'd fit I'd rather not sell them for now.



Thanks!!