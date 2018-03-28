New and Wheel Question

Hey everybody. I'm very much looking forward to learning all about my new Mustang from everyone here on the forum.
I'll be picking up my 18 GT Premium, manual transmission any day now, as I have narrowed it down to just a few dealers over price/options, hopefully something comes through tomorrow.
The best deal didn't have Active Exhaust available and I'm just not sure I can go without that.
Was at first set on performance pack, but realized that i'd never truly utilize the car to where I really needed that sweet of a setup.
Super pumped for ventilated seats though, woo!!

I do have a wheel question though. I have some aftermarket wheels for my old Mazda 6 that is the same bolt pattern and a proper offset for the Mustang, but yet according to at least the very knowledgeable people at Tire Rack they won't fit on my Mustang. 19x8.5 5x114.3 38mm Offset. Any clues if I could safely make this work? Was hoping to maybe use them for winters or something, all I know is if they'd fit I'd rather not sell them for now.

Thanks!!
 

Welcome to stangnet and congratulations on the new ride, I moved this to the s550 forums, members here should help you out but you need to post some pics of the wheels so they know what they look like, and pics of the ride too.
 
It's a matter of larger diameter studs/lugs on the S550. What is the size of the studs/lugs on your Mazda? The mustang has 14mm studs/lugs. They are very large compared to most cars. In fact they are the same studs that are on my F-250 Super Duty Diesel Crew 4x4.
 
I realize I'm 3y late to this particular party, but a quick search shows the Mazda 6 uses M12x1.5 lug threads, whereas the 2018 Mustang uses M14x1.5 threads. Depending on the details, a competent machine shop might be able to bore the lug holes to fit, but you don't want the holes drilled by Bubba who's trusting the pre-existing hole to pilot the drill through. Nuh-uh, no way.

Talk it over with the machinist; if he or she hasn't ever done that, before, you might wanna bring a sacrificial "practice" rim of similar material and manufacturing method (ex: cast aluminum, forged aluminum): that lets the shop be sure the method is right before they start hacking on the wheels you want to use; that way, the balance and centricity don't get thrown outta whack. Best wishes on your project.
 
