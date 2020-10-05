For Sale (New) ATS Brembos and S&S mount kit

F

fox racer v2

Active Member
Jun 2, 2019
89
44
28
32
Brooklyn
Putting a feeler out there for my ATS Brembos (loaded, new) and S&S mount kit.

Does not include the spacer for behind the rotor, calipers need to be machined instead. Will include some white Brembo decals, but calipers need to be painted (the screened “Cadillac” script won’t come off independently of the caliper finish, so need to scuff and paint).

Local pickup in 11209 (Brooklyn, NY) only, looking for $500.

Not really looking to trade but would consider something for a fox (max motorsports suspension parts).
4C11481F-AB3A-423B-8AF4-67C22FE6C4C8.jpeg 87FC7FA9-DC25-4770-B733-7286117047F9.jpeg
 

  • Sponsors(?)


You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

GSXR1216
SOLD Brand new Brembo ATS calipers and new S&S mount kit for sale for SN-95 spindles
Replies
4
Views
603
Wheels Tires Brakes
Mustang5L5
Mustang5L5
LarsD
SOLD 1991 LX hatch 5.0 (347/TKO) Elgin, Texas
Replies
2
Views
1K
Fox Body Mustangs For Sale (1979-93)
LarsD
LarsD
CarMichael Angelo
“Doing stuff the wrong way for the right reasons”: A related stupid story.
Replies
7
Views
667
1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
a91what
a91what
bahndrvr
Definitely not a new member (joined in 2005), but beyond searching I'll finally be posting:) New to me 1983 4-Eye Notch in my possession now:)
Replies
4
Views
1K
The Welcome Wagon
Olivethefet
Olivethefet
N
SOLD Supercharged 1989 SSP Coupe $13,500 obo
Replies
13
Views
8K
Fox Body Mustangs For Sale (1979-93)
notchlubber
N
Top Bottom