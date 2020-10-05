Putting a feeler out there for my ATS Brembos (loaded, new) and S&S mount kit.Does not include the spacer for behind the rotor, calipers need to be machined instead. Will include some white Brembo decals, but calipers need to be painted (the screened “Cadillac” script won’t come off independently of the caliper finish, so need to scuff and paint).Local pickup in 11209 (Brooklyn, NY) only, looking for $500.Not really looking to trade but would consider something for a fox (max motorsports suspension parts).