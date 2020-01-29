New battery, Higher idle

I installed a 700 cca battery in my GT yesterday and now my car idles at around 1100 rpm's. When I give it gas while idling it wants to hang at around 2000 rpm's for a couple of seconds. Anyone have any idea why this is happening? My old battery that was in the car died and had this brand new NAPA legend laying around so I used it as a replacement. The battery is taller and longer than the battery I took out, but I don't think that would have anything to do with the problem.