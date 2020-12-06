New Best

Went to a private test and tune, with super track prep and new MT drag radials. Got a [email protected] with a 1.68 sixty foot! Luck is with my 7.5 in axle!

Now to sort out and clean up the car. Next time I plan to have the datalogging and nitrous setup.

And they asked me to get a fire jacket!

And there were a couple of other Mustangs there, with BBCs or the pro lx motors. One made an amazing full pass, with an 8 in wheelie for the first half of the track! And some other guys got upset when I tried to take a selfie with them in the background beside the tower.

Long time coming!
 

Top Bottom