Engine New bigger throttle body

Just changed heads from gt40p to afr 165. Changed intake to edelbrock performer rpmll. New 4 hole 24lb injectors in place of the 24lb single hole. New 70mm throttle body replacing the 65mm explorer one.
Bama tells me that I don’t need a new tune.
I am getting a code 66 maf signal too low. Maf is a pro-m calibrated for 24lb injectors and is less than 2 years old.
Any thoughts?
 

