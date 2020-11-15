Just changed heads from gt40p to afr 165. Changed intake to edelbrock performer rpmll. New 4 hole 24lb injectors in place of the 24lb single hole. New 70mm throttle body replacing the 65mm explorer one.

Bama tells me that I don’t need a new tune.

I am getting a code 66 maf signal too low. Maf is a pro-m calibrated for 24lb injectors and is less than 2 years old.

Any thoughts?