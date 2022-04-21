New Blood Here

S

Sisko79

New Member
Apr 21, 2022
1
0
0
California
Supp, like the title states im new 2 the spot. Figured could save sum $$ by doing my own repairs. Started with small things like oil change. Never thought I would end up replacing the alternator, radiator, fuel pump, fuel filter, fy
Full spark plugs & brake job my self but thanks 2 lots of research & people that are willing 2 share their knowledge on sites likes stangnet & give a brotha a hand & b able work on my 08 GT...
 

  • Sponsors(?)


You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Creomod
Crank no start
Replies
14
Views
459
Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
Creomod
Creomod
N
New Member! Have an '01 Mustang GT convertible
Replies
1
Views
232
The Welcome Wagon
General karthief
General karthief
M
New member from San Jose California
Replies
2
Views
234
The Welcome Wagon
General karthief
General karthief
8
Newby, but oldie
Replies
33
Views
1K
Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
895.0CobraHead
8
P
2018 Rims on 1965 Mustang
Replies
0
Views
470
1965 - 1973 Classic Mustangs -General/Talk-
PsuedoCode
P
Top Bottom