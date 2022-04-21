New Blood Here

Supp, like the title states im new 2 the spot. Figured could save sum $$ by doing my own repairs. Started with small things like oil change. Never thought I would end up replacing the alternator, radiator, fuel pump, fuel filter, fy

Full spark plugs & brake job my self but thanks 2 lots of research & people that are willing 2 share their knowledge on sites likes stangnet & give a brotha a hand & b able work on my 08 GT...