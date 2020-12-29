Brakes New brake booster - adjustment needed?

Hi all, after noticing a loud hiss from the brake pedal when braking and the pedal traveling close to halfway before the brakes engaged, did a little research on here and figured replacing the booster was a good bet. Got the old one out, put in a remanufactured one, and the hissing is gone and pedal feels great. I probably now have less than an inch of pedal travel before I feel the brakes engage.

But, after getting back from a drive and getting ready to park, it seemed like the brakes were dragging. Brakes weren’t dragging badly enough to be noticeable while driving, just when I was going to park and using the clutch to crawl along. The car stops on its own more quickly than just rolling to a stop. I checked the front discs and it looks like the pads are resting right on the discs while parked. I can’t see a gap in between them.

I have the remanufactured stock style booster, a stock MC, and stock front disc/rear drum setup. Do I wait for the brakes to self adjust or wear down, or should I adjust the booster pushrod slightly? Is there any other adjustment that can be done, or is that it?
 

