New Build PCM, Tuning, PATS

M

Marc110

New Member
May 21, 2020
1
0
0
51
Florida
Just finished motor on an 02 GT, forged motor with P1SC supercharger, etc, and have a new PCM on the way. Will I be able to code a key or disable PATS with the tuner before ever having started the car? I have zero experience with Fords.

Thx
 

  • Sponsors(?)


You must log in or register to reply here.
Thread starter Similar threads Forum Replies Date
revhead347 Drivetrain 33 spline SN axle with ABS and parking brake build 1994 - 1995 Specific Tech 2
R Can someone tell me Approximate Build date from Vin production # on my 1966 2+2? 1965 - 1973 Classic Mustangs -General/Talk- 1
O Need cams with a supercharger build 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 1
Cannon77550 Progress Thread 95 5.0 first timer 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 42
F Hello! 1985 Mustang GT Build The Welcome Wagon 2
DarkoStoj 1968 Mustang Fastback Build Thread - GT350R Engine & BMW DCT Trans 1965 - 1973 Classic Mustangs -General/Talk- 10
M Progress Thread Monkeybutt2000's 89 vert build thread- IT RUNS-SORTA 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 100
K Progress Thread 66 Coupe Build 1965 - 1973 Classic Mustangs -General/Talk- 47
8 Engine Turbo fox build hot start issue Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 7
A 1996 gt engine build 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 3
D My biggest build yet. 1974 - 1978 Mustang II Talk & Tech 48
A 1966 Coupe Slow Build 1965 - 1973 Classic Mustangs -General/Talk- 21
M Mag’s 86 Vert build thread 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 3
M 96 Explorer 5.0L 347 Stroker build 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 0
J questions for 2.3 to 5.0 carb swap Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 5
gwirex 1999 Ford Mustang GT 35th Anniversary Limited Edition build plate 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 9
92NDSUgtFOX Engine Engine build questions 1992 GT Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 14
7 1976 Cobra build 1974 - 1978 Mustang II Talk & Tech 34
Q Foxbody 5.4 4V Build Thread 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 10
Levi.Productions 300WHP for $3000 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 2
M 408 Stroker build (what heads) 1965 - 1973 Classic Mustangs -General/Talk- 5
northernhillbilly Fox body mustang mild eng build 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 12
Z building a 1966 mustang straight 6 200ci on a budget Classic Mustang Specific Tech 3
Levi.Productions 1996 Mustang GT Build (Ew to New) 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 2
I 68 289 2V Budget Build Advice Classic Mustang Specific Tech 0
T Help with 2v turbo build 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 3
F Headlights? - An Other Stuff that's [not] Headlights 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 134
James V Fox Now this is... an interesting build. (2jz notch) 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 33
B 347 build on a D4DE block - Thoughts and Advice 1965 - 1973 Classic Mustangs -General/Talk- 11
G Fox 351W power depending on build question 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 9
T Looking for advice on 5.0 swap/build Fox Engine Swaparoo 2
D 351w na build combo opinions 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 10
Levi.Productions 4.6 engine "build" SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 10
W 03 build 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 1
I (Guidance needed) i4 turbo fox build 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 20
95steedamustang Progress Thread “Rising from Ashes 2” 95 Saleen S-351 build 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 397
D build sheet/window sticker The Welcome Wagon 4
J Engine 302 Roller Build Fox Engine Swaparoo 2
awing My SN95 build thread - ms3x with LS coil conversion 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 1
S New 94 5.0 build layout. Need advice! 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 5
Reddevil91 93 cobra w whaaaaat? Anyone else seen this build! 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 77
Foxslider Progress Thread Prolly 89 hotrodder welded. Diff drift build 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 69
A Progress Thread alwayshi 00 GT supercharged build 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 15
cameronc77 '88 GT vert 302 build 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 1
Gravydog Progress Thread Low budget 89 LX build, 10 hole wheels, you can polish a turd! 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 216
MineralMan Progress Thread 2001 Bullitt #265 - Build Thread (LOTS OF PICS) 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 7
Onesick99GT 99 Gt Progress Build 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 5
B Request pics of 87~93 TV cable complete with brackets tip to tail for scratch build Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 1
nickyb Finished T5 build 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 1
from6to8 Thoughts on using this setup on 351 build 1994 - 1995 Specific Tech 86
Similar threads
Top Bottom