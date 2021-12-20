New Build Starting

What engine build to go with?

  • 302 + procharger/turbo

    Votes: 1 33.3%

  • 347 + procharger/turbo

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • 363 all motor high rpm

    Votes: 1 33.3%

  • 460 all motor

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • coyote

    Votes: 1 33.3%

  • 7.3 godzilla

    Votes: 0 0.0%
  • Total voters
    3
B

bluestang50

Member
Dec 24, 2006
65
0
6
Dawsonville, GA
I have been a long time member of this site but I have been out of the modding game for the past 13 years or so. I previously had a 92 GT that was a bone stock AOD car that I built into a drag car. By the time I was done with it I had built the 347, converted AOD to TKO600, built rear end with 31 spline axles and c clip eliminators, etc..... Basically everything mechanical was replaced. I sold that car in 2008/2009 and had a 2012 GT and 2017 GT since then.

My old 1992 347

223579_511936732919_8572_n.jpg

189325_511936563259_1947_n.jpg

197471_511936568249_7142_n.jpg

197347_511936573239_8317_n.jpg




Fast forward to today and I have a 1990 GT aod car that is bone stock. I am trying to decide what direction I want to head with the engine build and was looking for some input. Back when I built my first fox no one was building 363s so that has me intrigued. The car will be a weekend toy/open track car. I want it to handle extremely well but I won't be competitively racing it so I don't need to focus on the engine build being strictly for road racing. With that in mind what are yalls thoughts on the engine builds below?

302 + procharger or turbo
347 + procharger or turbo
363 all motor high rpm build (similar to what bmr/summit did for a race team)
460 all motor
Coyote
7.3 Godzilla

I have not decided between 10R80 or T56 magnum. I prefer a manual but I want my father to be able to drive this car easily as he gets into his upper 70s/early 80s and he has nerve damage in his legs from a motorcycle accident.

My plan with the 302-460 motors would be to ditch the stock ecu and go to Holley's EFI system, their pro dash, and their traditional distributor replacement for coil on plug. Have there been any other big developments in the fox arena while I have been out of it?

New 1990 GT


20211126_122806.jpg

IMG_7597.jpg
 

Ryuk

Ryuk

I love your drawers
Apr 22, 2017
1,102
912
123
55
I vote 363. Use the stock valve covers and get the factory intake extrude honed. Tell everyone it's still a bone stock survivor.
 
Mustang5L5

Mustang5L5

Put lubricant all over the balls
Mod Dude
Feb 18, 2001
37,067
12,899
224
Massachusetts
I voted Coyote plus 6R80/10R80. Leave a quiet exhaust on it, use a stock AOD style shifter, plumb in some nice cold AC and enjoy.


No idea how it ranks in terms of project costs. The other options aren't cheap either
 
