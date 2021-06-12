I've been considering doing some power upgrades to the 302 and I'm debating weather to go with a new cam or go with 1.7 rockers... Its a carbureted '85 HO running flat tappet currently. Nothing is done besides emissions removal. I WILL put either a pair of GT40 or GT40p heads on before this. New valve springs too.



If I go with the cam, I would probably go with the e303. This means changing everything from flat tappet to roller and probably installing a new timing set.



The 1.7 rockers should be an easy swap without having to dig too far into the engine.



Lift on e303 is .498 and lift with 1.7s would be .472.



Should I even bother upgrading past the GT40 heads? What type of numbers should I expect with these upgrades? Thanks.