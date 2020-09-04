New Canadian 83 owner

Hi

Been following this forum for a while and I found it to be a great source of information on 83 Fox Body Convertible and I hope to learn more from other Fox Body owners and maybe help others with what I've learned so not to make the mistakes I made
My Fox Body is a GLX model came equipped with the 5.0 Engine, Borg Warner 5 Speed Manual Transmission, 3.08 Traction Loc Rear Axle, Silver Metallic Exterior, Red Vinyl (Upgraded to Leather) Interior, Premium Sound System, Power Windows and a Metric Speedometer registered for 180 Km/Hr or 122 MPH
The Fox has 106,000 Km (65,000 Miles) on the Odometer and is still stocked much of the original factory components, with exception to the Stock AM/FM Cassette Radio and the TRX wheels, both I hope to replace with the TRX modified wheels from LMR and a stock/or more modern "Close to Stock" radio
This is a shot of my ride after taking it out of Winter Storage earlier this year
Note my custom Star Wars Themed Front Plate. Star Wars fans will know that the biggest movie in 1983 was Return of the Jedi and it coincided with Ford's reintroduction of the Convertible

