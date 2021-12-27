I have a 93GT which is a one year only clock spring. nothing on my steering wheel has worked in a long time and my air bag buzzer goes off often and is annoying as hell. I sourced another clock spring that was known to be working, installed it and no change at all. I have not found any fuses blown. Any idea what to look at next? I have no horn, no cruise and my air bag light always blinks so has to be something with the clock spring but if its not the clock spring itself what else?