Electrical New Clock Spring nothing works on steering wheel still

I have a 93GT which is a one year only clock spring. nothing on my steering wheel has worked in a long time and my air bag buzzer goes off often and is annoying as hell. I sourced another clock spring that was known to be working, installed it and no change at all. I have not found any fuses blown. Any idea what to look at next? I have no horn, no cruise and my air bag light always blinks so has to be something with the clock spring but if its not the clock spring itself what else?
 

Unfortunately I do not own a foxbody with an airbag but I do own a few sn95’s with them. Does your airbag light blink a code number you can reference? Second question is if you have checked continuity on the replacement clock spring? You should be able to check pin to pin with DMM and verify if the clock spring is good. If one of the lines is open then the clock spring is no good. Hope this helps some.
 
