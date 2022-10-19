Hello everyone.. I dont think I've posted here before but apparently I had a account lol. Anyway i have been working on my fox recently and put together a little combo that i hope will be fun. I have a 1987 5 0 gt vert. So far it's got mac shorty unequal headers, o/r h pipe with FM super 44's dumped. I have installed a cai with inner fenderwell filter, ported explorer lower and opened up upper to match 70mm tb. It has stock e7 heads with crane cobra 1.7 roller rockers on stock cam.(speed density) The car is a aod car so I installed 4:10 rear gears, pa street/strip vb, transgo hi rev governer, and just put in a nonlockup edge racing 9.5" 3500 stall. Have not driven the car yet since the converter and the hi rev governer. Hoping itll feel better then it did b4. The car felt decent for a aod car with all but the intake and tb and converter and hi rev wondering how much difference I can expect with the updated combo.. not looking to do heads anytime soon bc I have a supercharger I will be adding in the spring.. any thoughts or advice would be greatly appreciated! Thanks...