Most hydraulic convertible top motors are basically the same. The late 90s and early 2000s mustang motors have some updates to them and can be wired in to work. The connector is different. I've done it before and it worked well. That was over 15 years ago so I can't remember exactly what I had to do. The factory motors last a very long time though. Yours lasted about 30 years so upgrading is kind of not worth it.