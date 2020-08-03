New deck lid - a bit rusted on the lip

I got a new deck lid because I wanted the luggage rack and this one has some rust on the rear lip. I've taken a wire wheel to it and then used some rust converter. Is this good enough to prime, or should I treat it and continue to wire wheel/sand it more? Other suggestions? I'm going to prime it and it will remain like that for a while - a respray is quite a ways off.

Pictures from Driver to Passenger side
20200803_200243.jpg

20200803_200247.jpg

20200803_200251.jpg

20200803_200256.jpg
 

