New dude from MD

Hello all, I just picked up a 92 LX 5.0 5 speed vert to play with. Already has some decent mods, Ford Motorsport shorties, resonated midpipe, some type of mufflers, Edelbrock performer intake mani, bbk 75mm TB, bbk fender cold air, B cam, 24lb injectors, 255 fuel pump, 6al box, 3.73 gears, full length subframe connectors, rear upper and lower CAs, and I'm sure it has some other mods done to it.

I had it picked up while I was doing Army stuff in Europe so I haven't had a lot of time to see what's done to it, but it runs and drives great. It still has functioning a/c and cruise which were a requirement.

Overall goal with the car is to do a small restoration, not factory fresh but I want to completely redo the interior and freshen up the exterior.

This isn't my first Stang, I used to own an 01 cobra that had a full termi swap, not just an eaton swap. It had the full driveline from a wrecked termi, engine, trans, and rear. Was a fun car and I miss it greatly.

Anywho, I'll be poking around occasionally, mainly for tech regarding the Windsor engine as I do want to do a small 306 build at some point.
 

