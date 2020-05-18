New ecu suggestions? 1986 GT

So I'm about to pick a new ecu because my a9l burned up. Its a 1986 GT with maf conversion and it had idle issues and low rpms misfires and rough running that i chased for long time. Long story short I went and tried for about to years to find it and after thinking I got it fixed went and put some twisted wedge 170s and cobra intake on it and issues got real bad. Couldn't even pull codes anymore with jumper in it would just rev way up for no reason and test light would stay on solid idle would drop almost die at times and then have no response from ecu with jumper in. So pulled the a9l out and 2 of the three big electrolytic caps bulges and blown out the bottom. So now thinking of getting microsquirt and running that instead any thoughts??
 

Do you have the skills to repair the ECU? Can just solder on new caps and give it a test. That solution would cost a few bucks and an hour or two of your time.

microsquirt will definitely give you more room to grow and more ability.
 
