New Edge Build Advice

Hi everyone. I own a 2001 Mustang GT 4.6L Automatic with 37000 miles and treated very well. I think its time to start working on performance. I have SLP Loudmouth 1 mufflers and a bama performance x4 hand held tuner device. Nothing else is on the car. The car is a daily driver. Im thinking of supercharging the car before i even mess with bolt ons because ive heard they are very meh when it comes to performance. Ive been looking at a Vortech v3 supercharger because im looking for around 400 ish horsepower. Im pretty ignorant when it comes supercharging or just for the most part upgrades in general. Im tight on my money but i dont wanna be cheap when it comes to my car. I plan to keep it for a long time but i want it to be a powerful car as well. Any advice is welcome.
 

I’ve loved my V3 supercharger. I’d agree with gaining boost early on in the upgrade process. If you are willing to do all the work the below, it is do-able for on average about 4k. I would budget 6k to be safe.

Things to think about:
1) intercooling (worth it to find a quality treadstone or mishimoto intercooler)
2) piping (worth it to get quality aluminum piping and get it welded)
3) large powerpipe (don’t skimp on the supercharger intake pipe, get a larger upgraded intake pipe and pull fender air, don’t pull under hood air either)
4) MAF- with above intercooler suggestion I’d go with a blow thru set up like a sct-2600 maf
5) fuel injectors (go with at least 42 lb injectors for stock fuel pressure, 47 lbs gives you a good buffer)
6) upgraded fuel pump (290lph+) or boost-a-pump.
7) air oil seperator for your PCV system
8) aftermarket front bumper support or custom cutting of your current front bumper support to fit a large 3 row intercooler.
9) sticky tires - upgrade to at least a 9” or 10.5” rim in the rear and high quality high performance / max performance tires to handle the power.
 
Im going to be honest. Odds are im going to have a shop put most of the stuff in because i wouldn't know how unless its self explanatory. And for some of the things you are saying like "large powerpipe" do you have a link for a good one? Like i had said im very ignorant when it comes to this. I basically have no idea. And also didnt mention it earlier but i live in maryland so i have to deal with the California emissions laws.
 
The supercharger doesn’t really change emissions or any of the emissions equipment for everyday driving. The complete kits even meet california’s standards- they come with CARB approval for emissions, example: https://www.americanmuscle.com/vortech-v3-sitrim-supercharger-w-charge-cooler-complete-kit-satin-9904-gt.html

Here is a popular powerpipe: https://www.andersonfordmotorsport.com/anderson-power-pipe-fits-96-04-gt-96-01-cobra-using-vortech-or-paxton-supercharger-af-0110a/

If you want to simplify your setup go with a complete kit rather than a tuner kit. It comes with everything you need. Install can be completed in a weekend with hand tools. Take a look at kenne bell super chargers as well - they sell good complete kits.
 
Been awhile but if you would still help me it would be appreciated. Im on the fence again of getting a supercharger. I can afford all of the costs but still im so tight with my money its hard for me to let go of that kind of money. I have a tune,cold air intake,4.10 gears,and aftermarket mufflers. Would a V3 still be the best choice?
 
