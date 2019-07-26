New Edge Build Advice

Hi everyone. I own a 2001 Mustang GT 4.6L Automatic with 37000 miles and treated very well. I think its time to start working on performance. I have SLP Loudmouth 1 mufflers and a bama performance x4 hand held tuner device. Nothing else is on the car. The car is a daily driver. Im thinking of supercharging the car before i even mess with bolt ons because ive heard they are very meh when it comes to performance. Ive been looking at a Vortech v3 supercharger because im looking for around 400 ish horsepower. Im pretty ignorant when it comes supercharging or just for the most part upgrades in general. Im tight on my money but i dont wanna be cheap when it comes to my car. I plan to keep it for a long time but i want it to be a powerful car as well. Any advice is welcome.