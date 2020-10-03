New Edge Foxbody?

Hello All, I have a 99 GT that has been through it’s paces. Love the car, strong 70k junkyard motor on 202k chassis. I have recently found an 82 3.3L i6 (C4?) auto trans fox. I’m still getting familiar with the platform, but I want it to be a reliable car that could take me across California or even across the country. I would like to swap a 302 EFI and manual trans, but with all the time and money that would take, would a new edge swap be within reason?



Essentially I’d like to keep the fox as stock-ish as possible, same hood, cluster and interior. What do y’all think? Your feedback would be greatly appreciated.