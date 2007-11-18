new edge GT owners

What is the widest rear wheel and tire you can get to fit with stock suspension. I was wanting to run an 18x9 on front and a 18x10.5 on back with a 305 or 315 rear tire. Will this work, can I go bigger?
I've got 17X11 with 315/35 and have no issues, but I did remove my 'quad shocks' or whatever you wanna call em...and no spacers (in the rear - the front I had to use a 1/2 spacer to clear the Cobra calipers with 17X9 1/2 rims...
An old thread, but I think my question belongs here. So I am thinking about getting the 305/35/18 tires with 10.5 rims like on this gorgeous Mach 1
I realize the off-set and backspacing plays a big role on whether it's going to rub or not, because from what I see there isn't much space in the wheel wells left with these tires. I want a nice and deep step lip, so what off-set should I choose? The rims I found are 10.5 with +22mm ET.