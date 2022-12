new edge GT owners

An old thread, but I think my question belongs here. So I am thinking about getting the 305/35/18 tires with 10.5 rims like on this gorgeous Mach 1 I realize the off-set and backspacing plays a big role on whether it's going to rub or not, because from what I see there isn't much space in the wheel wells left with these tires. I want a nice and deep step lip, so what off-set should I choose? The rims I found are 10.5 with +22mm ET.