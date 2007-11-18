new edge GT owners

That will work fine - you could go 11-12" with a spacer, but at that point exhaust clearance becomes and issue.

I myself am running a 10.5" in the back with a 315 nitto NT01 with just a 1/4" spacer (nittos run narrow)...but I run an IRS :p
 
I've got 17X11 with 315/35 and have no issues, but I did remove my 'quad shocks' or whatever you wanna call em...and no spacers (in the rear - the front I had to use a 1/2 spacer to clear the Cobra calipers with 17X9 1/2 rims...
An old thread, but I think my question belongs here. So I am thinking about getting the 305/35/18 tires with 10.5 rims like on this gorgeous Mach 1
I realize the off-set and backspacing plays a big role on whether it's going to rub or not, because from what I see there isn't much space in the wheel wells left with these tires. I want a nice and deep step lip, so what off-set should I choose? The rims I found are 10.5 with +22mm ET.
 
