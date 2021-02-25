Bottomlesspit
I started the longest tech thread in the known uni
Founding Member
-
- Jan 1, 1999
-
- 2,608
-
- 1
-
- 48
-
- 59
Hi guys...more electrical problems. Digging through my dash wiring mess, I have come across an issue that I don't know what to do about.
It seems my #9 fuse....AC/heater blower fuse, 30a, has welded itself into place. One side of the fuse is all black and brown...burned looking.
I tried to pull it and the fuse just broke up, very brittle and now is just pieces.
Is there a repair for this? The whole fuse block isn't great looking but the rest of the fuses do pull out ok. This seems like a big mess to me. Any advice?
Thanks again,
Ken
