Electrical New electrical issue.....fuse welded in place???

Bottomlesspit

Bottomlesspit

I started the longest tech thread in the known uni
Founding Member
Jan 1, 1999
2,608
1
48
59
Del Rio, TX
www.stangnet.com
Hi guys...more electrical problems. Digging through my dash wiring mess, I have come across an issue that I don't know what to do about.
It seems my #9 fuse....AC/heater blower fuse, 30a, has welded itself into place. One side of the fuse is all black and brown...burned looking.

I tried to pull it and the fuse just broke up, very brittle and now is just pieces.
Is there a repair for this? The whole fuse block isn't great looking but the rest of the fuses do pull out ok. This seems like a big mess to me. Any advice?

Thanks again,
Ken
 

  • Sponsors(?)


Mustang5L5

Mustang5L5

i'm familiar with penetration
Mod Dude
Feb 18, 2001
34,980
11,091
224
Massachusetts
There are small plastic tabs that if you press, the entire row of contacts on the fuse block will come out. You may be able to release the affected contacts, bsck it from the block and clear it and see if it’s no-good or repairable.
 
  • Useful
Reactions: General karthief
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

S
1995 Ford Mustang 3.8L V6 - Electrical Issues - Need Help!
Replies
8
Views
1K
1994 - 1995 Specific Tech
skimbap
S
M
something shorted- car wont start - where do i start looking?
Replies
39
Views
1K
1994 - 1995 Specific Tech
General karthief
General karthief
M
Electrical car is possessed please help was supposed to leave for a 1200 mile trip tody
Replies
3
Views
932
Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
2000xp8
2000xp8
S
Electrical 96 GT Electrical mystery
Replies
3
Views
604
SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech
wmburns
wmburns
G
Electrical 1973 Electrical Issues fuse numbering
Replies
2
Views
573
Classic Mustang Specific Tech
greyskier
G
Top Bottom