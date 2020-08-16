Engine New electrical issues

C

Canadianfox

Member
Aug 18, 2019
25
1
13
44
Montreal
So I fixed 98% of my issues with a used ford MAF sensor .All my idle issues and intake knocking are gone as well as stinky exhaust .The only thing now I have is I can’t pull codes ,paper clip or OBD1 scanner .I followed the directions on here to a tee and nothing .So my main question now is ,is there a place in the harness where wiring rubs or is defective that causes this ? The écu has been swapped so it isn’t a cpu problem the original one is back in and all issues are gone .I did get a chk engine light with the old ford MAF but the car ran mint (never ran this good ever ).Id like to fix the chk engine and have finally a running fix body with no issues .
 

