Engine new engine troubles

H

hawkinsdrag

Member
Apr 15, 2019
34
3
18
56
Fredericton NB, Canada
Hi , looking, for some ideas on where to look for new engine troubles , i have a vibration or maybe a miss issue with new engine build. My engine is a new rebuilt 306 , it has TFS 170 heads , new scorpion 1.6 rockers, comp cams xe274hr-12 cam, .555 intake and .565 exhaust lift, 274, 282 dur, 112 lobe seperation. It has 93 cobra intake with new FMS 24# injectors, has new pro-m 75mm mass air for 24# injectors and cold air intake, new accufabb 70mm tb, bbk short headers, new stock distributor, new plugs and wires, and new stock replacement balancer. The engine starts right up , idles very good around 750 rpm, when I start to give it any throttle Im getting either a vibration or a miss , have gone over the vacuum lines cant find any leaks , the timinng is at 12-14 degrees .The valvetrain makes a little more noise than the old stock set up did but not really loud .I still have stock fuel pump. what do you guys use as a plug gap? Could the Valves be out of adjustment enough to cause this ?The compression works out about 10:1. I still have a stock a9p ecm .Sorry for such a long post just trying to give as much info as possible, Thanks in advance for any help.
 
