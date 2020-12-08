New fan of Mustang II king Cobra in France

Seb the frog said: Hi all,

It's been a while I'm thinking to have my old american V8, with its lovely sound.

At the beginning my mind and eyes were only for the mustang 67-68 fastback model. But when I see how inccreased the price it become a dream...

Then, since few weeks I start again my search, and found in switzerland a nice 75 mustang II Mach1, but in France we had a lock-out period, and a bit hard for me to justify going in switzerland.

I have to wait until beginning of nextyear, hopping it won't be sold.

During my search I saw a lot of different mustang, but the graal would be a 1978 king cobra 302 manual trans with T-top.



Maybe I'll find here or good advice about my search.



Best of luck finding a King! They aren't plentiful since there were only a little more than 5000 produced. It's not impossible though since they're not as desired as a 67-68 fastback, but hard to find nonetheless. And since you're in France, it might be even harder! But I'm sure you'll find a good II somewhere, just have to keep your eyes open. We share ads in the II section that we run across, keeping an eye there might help you. But most of us who post in that thread are here in the US or Canada. We do have a German member, he may be able to help you find something over there - post up in the II section and reach out - and welcome to Stangnet!!