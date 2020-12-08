New fan of Mustang II king Cobra in France

Seb the frog
Dec 8, 2020
Hi all,
It's been a while I'm thinking to have my old american V8, with its lovely sound.
At the beginning my mind and eyes were only for the mustang 67-68 fastback model. But when I see how inccreased the price it become a dream...
Then, since few weeks I start again my search, and found in switzerland a nice 75 mustang II Mach1, but in France we had a lock-out period, and a bit hard for me to justify going in switzerland.
I have to wait until beginning of nextyear, hopping it won't be sold.
During my search I saw a lot of different mustang, but the graal would be a 1978 king cobra 302 manual trans with T-top.
Maybe I'll find here or good advice about my search.
See you soon!
