New Fastback Build Starting Point Questions

Feb 28, 2021
Florida
Hi all, I'm finally at a point in my life where I'm ready to build my "dream" fastback. I wanted to post this thread to get some different opinions and POVs and potential advice about a foundation for my fastback build. The way I see it I have a few options.

1. Source an original fastback, be it a rusted-out body, or someone's survivor car. (retains original VIN)

2. Source a coupe and commission a coupe- fastback conversion (retains coupe VIN)

3. Dyancorn body, which I'm iffy about after having seen the infamous dyancorn body thread on here. This also presents the issue of sourcing a chassis, be it purpose-built or trying to utilize a donor mustang.

4. Finally I've come across a few garages, suppliers, etc that offer a roller 67/68/69 that includes a new metal body (presumably sourced from dynacorn, although some indicate they produce it themselves) which is pre-gapped and fitted. The roller also included a purpose-built chassis with suspension and 4 wheel discs already installed and lined up. So this option would seem that it just requires a power train, trim, paint, and interior, to get going. The going price for this set-up seems to be around 37-39k depending which shop.

Attached is an example of the type of body that's available

image5.jpg


image2.jpg
image0.jpg


So ultimately I was hoping I could pick the brains of a few more experienced people in the classic mustang world as to their thoughts and opinions on the various options.
 

