New Fox Body Newb. Just laying down my initial situation.

Hi, everybody. I just got a '82 GT and it's gonna be and adventure. Here's the baseline:It's a 5.0 HO 4-speed car with 4.10 gears. I was told it's got GT40 heads, but can't confirm yet. All the suspension and wheels are new, the interior is basically stripped. The strut towers are rust free, just a spot in the rear passenger corner footwell that needs new sheetmetal. I dunno. For some reason I couldn't resist it.I really don't mind the fact that the interior is spartan, in fact I just ordered LRB aluminum door skins. I'm just curious how to best move forward with this dragon of a car. I know I won't lose money on it, but I want to be well informed.Thanks guys!