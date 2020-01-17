New Fox Body Newb. Just laying down my initial situation.

K

Kelway76

Member
Jan 17, 2020
5
1
13
43
Knoxville, Tennessee
Hi, everybody. I just got a '82 GT and it's gonna be and adventure. Here's the baseline:
Screenshot_20200115-152653(1).png


It's a 5.0 HO 4-speed car with 4.10 gears. I was told it's got GT40 heads, but can't confirm yet. All the suspension and wheels are new, the interior is basically stripped. The strut towers are rust free, just a spot in the rear passenger corner footwell that needs new sheetmetal. I dunno. For some reason I couldn't resist it.

I really don't mind the fact that the interior is spartan, in fact I just ordered LRB aluminum door skins. I'm just curious how to best move forward with this dragon of a car. I know I won't lose money on it, but I want to be well informed.

Thanks guys!
 

  • Sponsors(?)


You must log in or register to reply here.
Thread starter Similar threads Forum Replies Date
D WTB/Trade WTB Fox body axles 4 lug 28 spline Drivetrain Parts 0
ragtop88 Engine Fox Body Oil Pump Replacement Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 6
C For Sale 1988 Turbocharged 5.0, $6,400, Wichita Falls, TX area Fox Body Mustangs For Sale (1979-93) 2
M newbe here but not to fox bodys... The Welcome Wagon 1
S FOX BODY NEWB. - MACON , GA The Welcome Wagon 0
Similar threads
WTB/Trade WTB Fox body axles 4 lug 28 spline
Engine Fox Body Oil Pump Replacement
For Sale 1988 Turbocharged 5.0, $6,400, Wichita Falls, TX area
newbe here but not to fox bodys...
FOX BODY NEWB. - MACON , GA
Top Bottom