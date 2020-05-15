New fox owner, idle issues need some advice

hey there, new to the site, have been reading things on here for awhile but this is my first time posting.
So here it is and im sorry if this has been asked 100 times. A few months back I bought a 93 lx Efi, and I got it home to realize it had some idle issues. It wouldn't stay running at all, rpms would drop low and it would die. So first thing I untagged the MAF, ran better. So got a new one idles much better but still not right. Did some research and thought maybe the IAC. So I got a new one and it worked abit better. So now here is where I'm racking my brain. I go out to start it and it just turns over and over. Finally when it does crank it drops to about 500 rpm and dies. After doing this two or three times I can rev it up to about 1k rpm and let off and it stays and idles perfect from there out. Any ideas on what's causing this? Any help would be greatly appreciated!
 

