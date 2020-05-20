New from Idaho

White85fox
- May 20, 2020
- 1
- 1
- 13
- 27
1985 mustang gt owner from Idaho, just joining the stangnet fam. This is my second fox and right now it is bone stock ready for goodies this summer.
