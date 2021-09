Hey all, I'm new to the forum community and am starting here in StangNet. I have a 1986 black fox gt 5-speed. I bought it almost a year ago and have some minor fixes still needed such as a new clutch quadrant and ttop weatherstrip replacement. My goals are to get the car in good condition with the original motor and really clean, just something to be able to take to a show or out on the weekend. Absolutely in love with the car and driving it as is.