New from Michigan

Hello all,
I purchased a 1965 mustang in August of '19
It's definitely more of a driver than a show car, which is what I wanted.
Its had some modifications done by previous owners.
Definitely needs a little TLC, but I'm looking forward to that.
Currently has:
351 Windsor from an 89 F350
New Main and rod bearing standard size
New rings standard size
New flat top pistons
New Comp Cams double roller timing set.
Edelbrock four barrel carb, 650 cfm
Edelbrock intake
HEI distributor.
Transmission
Toploader wide ratio four speed. It was originally from a later 60's mustang. Fully rebuilt, new bearings, bushings, blocker rings, springs, etc. Rebuilt by David Kee Toploaders.
Hurst shifter and linkage with new bushings
Rear differential
8 inch ford
3.55 gears
New bearings and seals
I've replaced the factory radio with a factory style modern radio so I didn't have to cut the dash, installed kicker speakers in the kick panels, kicker speakers in the rear, an 8" sub in the trunk, all new 14 guage speaker wire, 2 guage power to the trunk, and a 4 channel amp powering it all.
I still have a list of modern upgrades I'd like to do
Including power steering, power front disc brakes, add headers, replacing the driver side seat tracks, replacing the headliner, a bit of rust repair, and a paint job.
