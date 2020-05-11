New from Michigan

Hello all,I purchased a 1965 mustang in August of '19It's definitely more of a driver than a show car, which is what I wanted.Its had some modifications done by previous owners.Definitely needs a little TLC, but I'm looking forward to that.Currently has:351 Windsor from an 89 F350New Main and rod bearing standard sizeNew rings standard sizeNew flat top pistonsNew Comp Cams double roller timing set.Edelbrock four barrel carb, 650 cfmEdelbrock intakeHEI distributor.TransmissionToploader wide ratio four speed. It was originally from a later 60's mustang. Fully rebuilt, new bearings, bushings, blocker rings, springs, etc. Rebuilt by David Kee Toploaders.Hurst shifter and linkage with new bushingsRear differential8 inch ford3.55 gearsNew bearings and sealsI've replaced the factory radio with a factory style modern radio so I didn't have to cut the dash, installed kicker speakers in the kick panels, kicker speakers in the rear, an 8" sub in the trunk, all new 14 guage speaker wire, 2 guage power to the trunk, and a 4 channel amp powering it all.I still have a list of modern upgrades I'd like to doIncluding power steering, power front disc brakes, add headers, replacing the driver side seat tracks, replacing the headliner, a bit of rust repair, and a paint job.