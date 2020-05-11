New from Michigan

6

65ponycar

New Member
May 11, 2020
2
0
1
46
Southgate, MI
Hello all,

I purchased a 1965 mustang in August of '19
It's definitely more of a driver than a show car, which is what I wanted.
Its had some modifications done by previous owners.
Definitely needs a little TLC, but I'm looking forward to that.
Currently has:

351 Windsor from an 89 F350
New Main and rod bearing standard size
New rings standard size
New flat top pistons
New Comp Cams double roller timing set.
Edelbrock four barrel carb, 650 cfm
Edelbrock intake
HEI distributor.

Transmission
Toploader wide ratio four speed. It was originally from a later 60's mustang. Fully rebuilt, new bearings, bushings, blocker rings, springs, etc. Rebuilt by David Kee Toploaders.
Hurst shifter and linkage with new bushings

Rear differential
8 inch ford
3.55 gears
New bearings and seals

I've replaced the factory radio with a factory style modern radio so I didn't have to cut the dash, installed kicker speakers in the kick panels, kicker speakers in the rear, an 8" sub in the trunk, all new 14 guage speaker wire, 2 guage power to the trunk, and a 4 channel amp powering it all.

I still have a list of modern upgrades I'd like to do
Including power steering, power front disc brakes, add headers, replacing the driver side seat tracks, replacing the headliner, a bit of rust repair, and a paint job.
s-l400.jpg
 

  • Sponsors(?)


You must log in or register to reply here.
Thread starter Similar threads Forum Replies Date
D Hello from Mid-Michigan. 98 GT vert The Welcome Wagon 3
Mr Mach 1 Hello from Michigan The Welcome Wagon 1
V Back from a 15 year break here in Michigan The Welcome Wagon 1
R Hi From Michigan The Welcome Wagon 3
H New from Michigan The Welcome Wagon 1
R New form Michigan with 66 The Welcome Wagon 2
B Hello new member here from Michigan. The Welcome Wagon 1
acpowell Mid West SE Michigan People Regional Forums and Event Information 0
acpowell Leather Seat Repair Southeastern Michigan 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 2
T 1992 Mustang GT 5.0 5spd Hatchback from Mid-Michigan!!! The Welcome Wagon 3
boss mustang SOLD 2001 Mustang Bullitt For Sale - Dark Highland Green - Michigan SN95 Mustangs For Sale (1994-04) 1
M West Michigan Autobody 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 1
Northern Pony Hey Silver Mustang In Se Michigan With Awesome Exhaust! 2005 - 2014 S-197 Mustang -General/Talk- 2
amy83capri Hey From Michigan The Welcome Wagon 2
6 1966 Carb Issue - Southeast Michigan 1965 - 1973 Classic Mustangs -General/Talk- 1
Detroiit Expired Supercharged 90 Hatchback In Michigan Fox Body Mustangs For Sale (1979-93) 4
Mr302Coyote New Member From Michigan The Welcome Wagon 5
Sparty92 SOLD For Sale: 2011 Mustang Gt Premium, Black W/red Guts, 35k Miles, Michigan S197 Mustangs For Sale (2005-14) 1
C New From Michigan The Welcome Wagon 4
BKM48198 Looking For A Used Motor Or Shortblock In Michigan 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 10
S Expired 2004 Mustang Cobra - 1,000 Miles Mint In Michigan SN95 Mustangs For Sale (1994-04) 1
C Expired 1991 Lx 5.0 Southeast Michigan Fox Body Mustangs For Sale (1979-93) 5
Northern Pony Dearborn Heights Michigan White Mustang Gt 2005-2009 2005 - 2014 S-197 Mustang -General/Talk- 0
W For Sale 1978 Cobra Mustang Ii, 4 Speed 302. Grand Rapids, Michigan Mustang II Parts 4
John HUffman New From Michigan The Welcome Wagon 1
'68StangGT Mid West Largest Michigan Mustang Dealership ? Regional Forums and Event Information 1
blondestang Hey From Michigan The Welcome Wagon 2
J For Sale. Set of 4 19" Rims. Brand new off of a 2014 Mustang! Brighton Michigan. Other Classifieds 1
JymboSlice Anyone know of a good resto shop in Michigan? Classic Mustang Specific Tech 0
95 TURBO GT new Michigan member. The Welcome Wagon 1
jdmustang82 New from Michigan The Welcome Wagon 4
Cook89Notch SOLD 2000 Explorer EB 302/AWD SOUTHERN, NO RUST in Michigan! Other Classifieds 0
mustangIIfan Michigan hello The Welcome Wagon 3
FoxatHeart Hello.. New from Michigan The Welcome Wagon 3
White03Vert New Guy From Michigan - First Ford The Welcome Wagon 6
LWilson2971 New From Michigan The Welcome Wagon 3
M Hello From The Middle Of Michigan. The Welcome Wagon 1
B 1986 Mustang Gt Convertible - 1 Owner - Red/gray - Michigan Fox Body Mustangs For Sale (1979-93) 0
B 1990 Notchback 4 Cyl Car For Sale In Michigan Fox Body Mustangs For Sale (1979-93) 3
GT_99 Michigan Muscle The Welcome Wagon 0
JTarnacke Helllo from Michigan The Welcome Wagon 4
K New from Northern Michigan The Welcome Wagon 2
JeremyAirlift Hello from sunny Michigan!! The Welcome Wagon 4
S 2007 Mustang GT for sale in Michigan S197 Mustangs For Sale (2005-14) 0
SLYFOX89 lets make a meet in michigan 2005 - 2014 S-197 Mustang -General/Talk- 0
SLYFOX89 lets make a meet in michigan 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 19
SLYFOX89 lets make a meet in michigan Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 0
K Hi, from Michigan The Welcome Wagon 0
teamhurst another new guy from michigan The Welcome Wagon 0
B new to the site from michigan The Welcome Wagon 0
Similar threads
Top Bottom