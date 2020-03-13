New from Mississippi coast

J

JulieMass

New Member
Mar 13, 2020
2
0
1
47
Gulf Coast
Hi all, new member from the gulf coast.
2002 GT convertible, stage 2 cams, BBK long tube headers, o/r h pipe, magnaflow exhaust, Trick Flow intake, tuned, etc, probably forgetting stuff. Anyway I joined to get some weatherstripping help, if any of you have time please check my other thread. Thanks!!
 

