New from NM

Hello! I have been stalking here and another Mustang forum for a while. Been a member of this one for almost a year. Wanted to introduce myself and say thanks to all that have posted some good info! I live in Sandia Park, New Mexico and have a 66 coupe. I have had her 17 years and she has been updated twice in her life, most recently 7 years ago by me. Hopefully she is about to undergo another transformation over the next year or so! I think my wife is calling this next transformation of her a "midlife crisis" whatever that means... but hey, if it means I get to live to 94 or 95, so be it!
