New from TX

M

Methxd

New Member
Sep 20, 2021
1
0
0
37
Temple, TX
B02460C6-90DF-4A30-AF81-15A0DA141DB3.jpeg Greeting from Central TX. Just purchased a 2016 GT M/T and I’m loving it. It’s my first mustang (rather muscle car) and it’s been all smiles since I picked it up. I’ve been an import guy for a long time. Both in and out of Japan with Evos, 180sx (240s US) 300z and skylines. I had a 2015 WRX that I traded in for the GT. It was a fun car with FBOs on an E60 tune and was pretty quick. Sadly that’s about as much as that engine would take before “boom”. Plus the miles we’re getting up there and I’d had my eyes on a stang for a while so it was time to trader her in. I’m going to attempt to post this with a pick of her from my phone. Hopefully it works and thanks.
 

  • Sponsors(?)


You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

B
I Watch, I Wait, someday it will pop up
Replies
9
Views
275
The Welcome Wagon
Potomus Pete
Potomus Pete
V
New to the forum, greetings from Michigan
Replies
2
Views
257
The Welcome Wagon
ashborn67
A
sav22rem22
Progress Thread Floor pan repair/build thread
Replies
65
Views
2K
Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
sav22rem22
sav22rem22
R
New clocks
Replies
2
Views
224
1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk-
Reckless_b
R
Levi.Productions
5.4L swap help
Replies
4
Views
973
1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk-
Levi.Productions
Levi.Productions
Top Bottom