As some of you may have seen, I’m in the middle of working on floor pan replacement/ patching. I’m at the point of needing to weld over top of where they run along the passenger side. On top of that, I’ll be doing SFC once done with the floor.In looking at my lines, they are pretty badly corroded up over the rear end and near the filter. I’m having a hard time wrapping my head around $450 for a new set of lines from LMR. I want to take them off before instartI’ve never done braided, but was wondering if I’d be looking at a cost savings doing it that way with AN fittings, and what size i should be looking at (no major power additions planned for the future).I’ve also read about the new fuels breaking down the braided lines. Just not sure which direction I should go, but I know I’m not leaving these on the car.thanks guys!