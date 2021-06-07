Fuel New fuel pump = low pressure

Alright guys, I’m looking for some ideas to throw at this issue. When I got this car car in the fall before the snow flew, I’d have to cycle the key several times to get the car to start. Classic fuel pump death no?
This spring I took it out of storage to mess with, drove nicely but still needed to build pressure. I dropped the tank after the car died down the road from my house, found the baffle was bouncing around. Picked up a new tank for $50 local, new walbro 155 pump kit, sending unit and filler neck seal. Got it all back together and it has :poo: for fuel pressure.

It will eventually start and idle roughly if you crank long enough, but then it dies. Pressure at the rail is piss poor and you don’t hear the pump come to a typical whining stop when you cycle the key, just a smooth sound as if it hasn’t built up to a threshold. I’ve followed JRichker’s lists, everything electrical checks out, new filter going in today but I have my doubts. FPR doesn’t seem to piss gas out of the vacuum line, but I also can’t keep it running long enough to really check it. Hoping a brand new walbro pump isn’t shot, never had an issue with their pumps before...

Any ideas???
 

Kid wita 5oh said:
Dumb question because I didn't see it mentioned...new fuel filter?
My wife ran out and is grabbing one on her way home. The previous owner did replace it though and it looks damn near brand new at least on the outside. I know if the old pump was dying it could have caught the blown out parts
 
