New Fuel pump, wont start. Please Help! 99 V8 Mustang GT

Please Help! Changed the Fuel pump, primed it, it started and ran great! When i shut it off, a couple hours later when i get in and try to start it, it cranks over but wont start. Ive checked to make sure everything is plugged in on the gas tank, checked the fuel pump reset button in the trunk, and thats pushed in, all fuses check out okay. The only thing that is out of the ordinary is that the Fuel Rail under the hood, when i pushed the valve stem in no gas came out of it. It is completely dry. What do i do now? This is so frustrating.