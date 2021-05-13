Finally got my new full 2.5 inch exhaust from header back installed. As of right now it’s an off-road H pipe with spin tech 9000s and GT tail pipes. I saw a few threads on here saying the 9000s were way too loud but I have to disagree. Maybe in dump form they could be too loud but with tail pipes I think they’re perfect.I also finally got rid of a pesky exhaust leak I’ve had at the passenger side collector to H pipe joint. I love the way the car sounds now and I got some new O2 sensors put in and the car seems to like them. Finally feels amazing to have something go right for once. I also got 3.55s put in the other day. Going from 4.10s to 3.55s sure made the car a whole lot more streetable/drivable per say. I’ve still got my ability to creep at super low RPMs while also not screaming at 2800 RPMs on the highway at 70 MPH.However as per the fox body way, two days before I was set to get my new exhaust put on, my brakes started to feel spongy on the way home from work. I put some brake fluid in it since the reservoir was empty and limped it over to the guy who was doing my exhaust (he does literally anything and everything on fox body’s except for bodywork) and he said I had a nice rust hole in my brake line towards the rear of the car. He also said my fuel lines weren’t far behind. So of course now I’ve got to get all new lines but at least I’ll have peace of mind. Anyone know what the stock feed and return size is for the fuel lines?