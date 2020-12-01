New Guy. 1965 Work Horse Engine Mount Question

D

Dogpony

New Member
Dec 1, 2020
1
0
1
59
Atlanta, Georgia
Greetings. Just joined the website. My pony is 1965 2+2, 289 and was the first car in my stable 37 years ago. She is a daily driver (but pampered). I need replace the engine mounts (insulator assemblies) in a 1965 Mustang. To the best of my knowledge, these are the originals that were installed at the factory. Do I need to worry about the bolts breaking (attaching the insulators to the engine)? I have work on her over the years but had a recent bad experience with a couple of water pump bolts. Thanks in advance.
 

