New Guy. 1965 Work Horse Engine Mount Question

Greetings. Just joined the website. My pony is 1965 2+2, 289 and was the first car in my stable 37 years ago. She is a daily driver (but pampered). I need replace the engine mounts (insulator assemblies) in a 1965 Mustang. To the best of my knowledge, these are the originals that were installed at the factory. Do I need to worry about the bolts breaking (attaching the insulators to the engine)? I have work on her over the years but had a recent bad experience with a couple of water pump bolts. Thanks in advance.