New guy, 1989 foxbody

W

WestTnFox

New Member
Aug 10, 2020
1
0
0
26
Jackson, Tn
What's up! I am from Jackson, Tn and currently building a 1989 mustang. Hatchback GT. I have a 351w getting sent to the builder. Aluminum 190cc heads, 1.6 Roller rockers, lunati voodoo cam (part#20350712) , flat top pistons, Holley 750 carb and weiand stealth intake. Trans is c4 with 3000 stall converter. 4.10 gears and 28 inch tires in rear.

Still have full suspension to work on and interior. A foxbody has been my dream car since I was a kid so I'm very amped on this project.
 

  • Sponsors(?)


You must log in or register to reply here.
Thread starter Similar threads Forum Replies Date
S New guy from MO, 1989 Saleen The Welcome Wagon 2
mustang863 1989 Ford Mustang Convertible 5.0 Bone Stock What Do U Guys Think? 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 13
GUSS327 HI ALL !! NEW GUY The Welcome Wagon 2
M New guy to this fourm The Welcome Wagon 3
J Another new guy The Welcome Wagon 9
R New guy The Welcome Wagon 0
FirefighterSQ47 New guy checking in The Welcome Wagon 7
S I'm the New Guy!!! 1993 5.0 HO w/AOD Trans. in a '35 Ford panel truck Fox Engine Swaparoo 25
E What electric fan are you guys running? Having trouble locating a GENUINE MOTORCRAFT! 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 0
R New guy with a weird name The Welcome Wagon 1
7 New Guy from Oregon 79 Pace Car 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 16
V NEW GUY FROM JERSEY HERE, BUT NOT NEW 5.0 The Welcome Wagon 5
S New Guy 2003 GT looking for intake manifold upgrade recommendations SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 1
K New guy from Albany NY The Welcome Wagon 13
Lavish5.0 New guy in Nor Cal w/ 2015 Mustang GT The Welcome Wagon 3
G New guy from Long Island first ford project in 35 years The Welcome Wagon 2
H New guy with an 87 drop top gt The Welcome Wagon 2
M New Guy from Mi The Welcome Wagon 4
M New guy from New York The Welcome Wagon 6
B Fox Just picked up a sick set of cobra rims the rears are 17x9 and the fronts are 17x8 whats the biggest set of tires i can put on there guys 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 6
R New guy in ohio The Welcome Wagon 6
C Hi guys i just got a 2003 mustang gt 4.6 how do check kow it the car has pi heads SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 6
C Sooooo just curious on your guys opinion 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 3
0 Hey guys, 01 gt having problems really need some help. SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 8
1hot87gt What weight oil you guys running? 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 42
Michael sommers New guy from Missouri The Welcome Wagon 7
H New guy The Welcome Wagon 1
Saberdemon New guy from Maryland here The Welcome Wagon 13
M New guy The Welcome Wagon 1
K So what you guys doing? EGR Block Off 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 7
Q New Guy The Welcome Wagon 1
Q New Guy 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 13
M New guy here from SE Pa The Welcome Wagon 4
C New guy with SVO The Welcome Wagon 2
S New guy The Welcome Wagon 1
A New Guy, Old Car The Welcome Wagon 3
Mag_fox88 Hi guys Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 2
CarMichael Angelo RANT!!! The circle of life..The car guy version. 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 29
W New guy The Welcome Wagon 6
S new Old guy The Welcome Wagon 3
mybckup New guy from the north The Welcome Wagon 2
E Hey Guys! The Welcome Wagon 1
5 New guy The Welcome Wagon 4
J New Guy from Eastern Ky! The Welcome Wagon 1
79 Fox Fox looking at the AVS2 carb. What are your guys' opinions? 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 11
GodStang Hello New guy here! The Welcome Wagon 2
M Parts identification HELP!! Any ideas guys?? 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 1
S New guy in Southern California The Welcome Wagon 2
4 New guy in SoDak The Welcome Wagon 2
C New guy from Hampton Va. -Jess The Welcome Wagon 1
Similar threads
Top Bottom