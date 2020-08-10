New guy, 1989 foxbody

What's up! I am from Jackson, Tn and currently building a 1989 mustang. Hatchback GT. I have a 351w getting sent to the builder. Aluminum 190cc heads, 1.6 Roller rockers, lunati voodoo cam (part#20350712) , flat top pistons, Holley 750 carb and weiand stealth intake. Trans is c4 with 3000 stall converter. 4.10 gears and 28 inch tires in rear.



Still have full suspension to work on and interior. A foxbody has been my dream car since I was a kid so I'm very amped on this project.