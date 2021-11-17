New Guy First Mustang

Hello all , just bought my First Mustang tis a 1995 Base 3.8 V6 but the body is CLEAN no rust or rot anywhere



So i got this for 400.00 because the seller put a new clutch in it and after it would not go in or out of gear T5 trans BTW ended up being the clutch cable was just totally shot , got the new cable in and it works Great HOWEVER i have no speedo did some checking and found it was unplugged from the trans. Plugged it in and went for a drive and the speedo went NUTZ said i was doing 120mph we the gps said i was only going 25mph , i did More checking and fond this trans was from a 1999 with what looks like a Hall Effect sensor ?



So my question is Can i change the hall effect out for the gear driven setup or do i have to get a complete different trans ?





Thanks in advance ill post up some pictures later in the day