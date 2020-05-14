New guy from Albany NY

K

Kevnic

New Member
May 14, 2020
1
0
0
43
Troy, NY
Hey Guys and gals,


I bought a 1992 LX feature car last week. 5 speed, very slight modifications done to it. Looking forward to learning alot from you guys and gals on the forum. Oh btw, name is Kevin.
 

  • Sponsors(?)


General karthief

General karthief

wonder how much it would cost to ship you a pair
Mod Dude
Aug 25, 2016
16,106
5,126
193
polk county florida
Welcome to stangnet
Here's the thing Kevin, if you don't post a pic or two of the stang then we cannot allow you in, besides that you will get a discount on your annual dues.
Maybe
Sometimes
Ok, not very often
Ok, never happens :jester:
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Thread starter Similar threads Forum Replies Date
Lavish5.0 New guy in Nor Cal w/ 2015 Mustang GT The Welcome Wagon 2
G New guy from Long Island first ford project in 35 years The Welcome Wagon 1
H New guy with an 87 drop top gt The Welcome Wagon 1
M New Guy from Mi The Welcome Wagon 4
M New guy from New York The Welcome Wagon 5
B Fox Just picked up a sick set of cobra rims the rears are 17x9 and the fronts are 17x8 whats the biggest set of tires i can put on there guys 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 6
R New guy in ohio The Welcome Wagon 6
C Hi guys i just got a 2003 mustang gt 4.6 how do check kow it the car has pi heads SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 6
C Sooooo just curious on your guys opinion 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 3
0 Hey guys, 01 gt having problems really need some help. SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 8
1hot87gt What weight oil you guys running? 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 42
Michael sommers New guy from Missouri The Welcome Wagon 7
H New guy The Welcome Wagon 1
Saberdemon New guy from Maryland here The Welcome Wagon 13
M New guy The Welcome Wagon 1
K So what you guys doing? EGR Block Off 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 7
Q New Guy The Welcome Wagon 1
Q New Guy 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 13
M New guy here from SE Pa The Welcome Wagon 4
C New guy with SVO The Welcome Wagon 2
S New guy The Welcome Wagon 1
A New Guy, Old Car The Welcome Wagon 3
Mag_fox88 Hi guys Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 2
CarMichael Angelo RANT!!! The circle of life..The car guy version. 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 29
W New guy The Welcome Wagon 6
S new Old guy The Welcome Wagon 3
mybckup New guy from the north The Welcome Wagon 2
E Hey Guys! The Welcome Wagon 1
5 New guy The Welcome Wagon 4
J New Guy from Eastern Ky! The Welcome Wagon 1
79 Fox Fox looking at the AVS2 carb. What are your guys' opinions? 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 11
GodStang Hello New guy here! The Welcome Wagon 2
M Parts identification HELP!! Any ideas guys?? 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 1
S New guy in Southern California The Welcome Wagon 2
4 New guy in SoDak The Welcome Wagon 2
C New guy from Hampton Va. -Jess The Welcome Wagon 1
G New guy from Ohio The Welcome Wagon 6
Gravydog New guy from Ohio The Welcome Wagon 2
L new guy from UK The Welcome Wagon 1
S New Guy The Welcome Wagon 1
2 New guy The Welcome Wagon 1
Xkuzme1 New Guy with questions 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 1
Z New guy The Welcome Wagon 1
C New guy...reviving this little guy.built it about 10 yrs ago,had to put it away after just a couple Hundred miles,sitting ever since Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 26
L New new guy The Welcome Wagon 1
J New guy The Welcome Wagon 7
D New guy 03 The Welcome Wagon 2
C New Guy from Alabama The Welcome Wagon 4
H Hey guys it’s me again Digital Self-tuning Forum 4
M Hello Guy's and Gals New to the Forum The Welcome Wagon 1
Similar threads
Top Bottom