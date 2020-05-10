New guy from Long Island first ford project in 35 years

Georgeviking
New Member
-
- May 10, 2020
-
- 1
-
- 0
-
- 1
-
- 56
Working on a 1970 rag top stang
|Thread starter
|Similar threads
|Forum
|Replies
|Date
|B
|New Guy From Long Island Ny
|The Welcome Wagon
|6
|New Guy From Long Island
|The Welcome Wagon
|4
|M
|New guy from Long Island!
|The Welcome Wagon
|0
|To the guy in Long island selling the black LX Notch!!!!
|Regional Forums and Event Information
|6
|P
|New to the forum, Long time Mustang Guy
|The Welcome Wagon
|1
|S
|hI guys I'm back again after a long dry spell!
|The Welcome Wagon
|3
|New 2 Stangnet, Long Time Mustang Guy. 1967 Mustang
|The Welcome Wagon
|1
|How Long Have You Guy's Coil, Module, And Distributor Last?
|1994 - 1995 Specific Tech
|4
|D
|Long Time Ford Guy, New to StangNet
|The Welcome Wagon
|2
|You guys with Hooker long tubes, do you have problems with exhaust leaks?
|SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech
|4
|What would you guys do? (Considering buying another Stang, long read)
|1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
|62
|Been a long time - How are you guys? PICS
|1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
|21
|What header bolts do you guys use for long tube headers?
|Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
|11
|Well guys.. my last pic whore for a long time..
|1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
|63
|Edelbrock RPM II on stock long block?...I need more info from you guys
|1994 - 1995 Specific Tech
|14
|long tube header guys come in
|1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
|17
|S
|What do you guys think of this set up? LONG
|Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
|7
|hey guys!!!...long time no see
|1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
|5
|M
|What would you guys do? (Long)
|1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
|5
|Question for guys who let their cars set for long periods.
|Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
|3
|Guys with BBK o/r H-pipe and MAC long tubes headers post here, please
|1994 - 1995 Specific Tech
|1
|guys long tube set up pass the sniffer?
|SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech
|17
|Guys with 1 5/8 MAC long tube headers post here
|1994 - 1995 Specific Tech
|5
|How long did it take you guys to install springs
|SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech
|13
|H
|New guy with an 87 drop top gt
|The Welcome Wagon
|1
|M
|New Guy from Mi
|The Welcome Wagon
|4
|M
|New guy from New York
|The Welcome Wagon
|5
|B
|Fox Just picked up a sick set of cobra rims the rears are 17x9 and the fronts are 17x8 whats the biggest set of tires i can put on there guys
|1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
|6
|R
|New guy in ohio
|The Welcome Wagon
|6
|C
|Hi guys i just got a 2003 mustang gt 4.6 how do check kow it the car has pi heads
|SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech
|6
|C
|Sooooo just curious on your guys opinion
|1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk-
|3
|0
|Hey guys, 01 gt having problems really need some help.
|SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech
|8
|What weight oil you guys running?
|1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
|42
|New guy from Missouri
|The Welcome Wagon
|7
|H
|New guy
|The Welcome Wagon
|1
|New guy from Maryland here
|The Welcome Wagon
|13
|M
|New guy
|The Welcome Wagon
|1
|K
|So what you guys doing? EGR Block Off
|1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
|7
|Q
|New Guy
|The Welcome Wagon
|1
|Q
|New Guy
|1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk-
|13
|M
|New guy here from SE Pa
|The Welcome Wagon
|4
|C
|New guy with SVO
|The Welcome Wagon
|2
|S
|New guy
|The Welcome Wagon
|1
|A
|New Guy, Old Car
|The Welcome Wagon
|3
|Hi guys
|Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
|2
|RANT!!! The circle of life..The car guy version.
|1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
|29
|W
|New guy
|The Welcome Wagon
|6
|S
|new Old guy
|The Welcome Wagon
|3
|New guy from the north
|The Welcome Wagon
|2
|E
|Hey Guys!
|The Welcome Wagon
|1