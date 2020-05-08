New Guy from Mi

Hello All from Mi,



My wife has been eyeing this 2004 40th Anniversary car for years and it was finally for sale and we bought it, got it down to 1500 needs some love around the rear wheel wells but this will be a slowly done project if I can find a GT donor of the same year will probably upgrade the engine once the 6 cylinder dies but my wife loves this year and color stang which is why I was able to get it lol So every now and then I will be checking the forums for advice looking forward to making this car look close to new one day.